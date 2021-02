LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is recovering after being stabbed in the neck late Monday night on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Metro Police, the man got into a fight with his girlfriend in front of Bally’s hotel that became physical and the woman stabbed the man in the neck.

The man went to the valet area to summon help. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The woman, who initially walked away from the scene, returned and was taken into custody.