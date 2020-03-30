Police: Man shot, transported to hospital after shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Henderson Police say a man is in the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. Police are investigating the shooting that happened in the area of North Major Avenue and Burkholder Boulevard.

Officials say they responded to the 800 block of Major Avenue just before 2 p.m.

According to Henderson Police, an adult male was shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Major Avenue is currently shut down between Burkholder Drive and Drake Street as police investigate.

No officers were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.