Police: Man shot, killed during robbery attempt in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead following a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a convenience store in the west valley.

It occurred during a robbery attempt early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m. near Sahara and Durango.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LVMPD’s investigation, the victim and suspects were in the same car when they arrived at the parking lot of the convenience store. Police say the two suspects attempted to rob the victim while in his car.

The victim then ran into the convenience store and asked the attendant to call 911.

While the victim was speaking with the dispatcher, police say he stepped out of the store and one of the suspects shot him multiple times.

Police have arrested the two juvenile suspects. They are being charged with one count of robbery and one count of open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on their website.