LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 17-year-old shot and killed at a bus stop Saturday, Feb. 3, has been identified.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Isaiah J. Langseth of Las Vegas died from gunshot wounds to the chest. The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. and Langseth died around 8:30 a.m. after he was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

Las Vegas Metro police said the shooting followed an altercation with an unidentified suspect in the 4200 block of Nellis Boulevard, near Boulder Highway.

When officers arrived, they found Langseth suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.