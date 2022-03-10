LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man shot and killed his girlfriend outside of his northwest valley home while his other girlfriend and their two children were inside, according to an arrest report.

Marvin Simmons, 31, is accused of killing Ketora Denise Feazell, 28, of Henderson on Monday, Mar. 7 as she attempted to drive away from his home.

According to the arrest report, Feazell had recently returned from a weekend with Simmons in Miami and went to his home, accompanied by her two sisters, to drop off a new pair of shoes for him. While she was outside the home, she received a text from Simmons telling her to leave because his girlfriend was at the home.

Feazell’s sisters told police that the garage door opened and Feazell approached it as Simmons confronted her, and the two began arguing which resulted in Simmons pushing Feazell. The report said the garage door began to close and Feazell started walking back to her car where her sisters were sitting. The sisters told police the door then reopened and they could see Simmons holding a gun, and he began firing.

Simmons told the police a different version. According to the report, he said Feazell attempted to stop him from closing the garage door and became “aggressive” and he was “scared for his family’s safety” when he saw other people in her car. However, later he said that he did not observe Feazell to have any weapons and that she was small in stature, and he did not perceive her as a threat to him.

He said he then fired seven rounds toward the car as Feazell was walking away, the report stated.

According to the report, Feazell was shot once in the chest while in her car and was pronounced dead after arriving at University Medical Center.

Simmons told police he had met Feazell eight months earlier and the two had a “sexual relationship” but he was also in a relationship with the mother of his two children, who were in the home at the time of the shooting, the report said.

Simmons is facing charges of open murder and shooting a gun into an occupied vehicle.