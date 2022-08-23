LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.

Raymond Gasper aka “Raymond Bennie Glaser II”, 42, was arrested in Nye County on Friday on charges of murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

Raymond Gasper mugshot

On Aug. 10 around 10:30 p.m., a person reported a gunshot and a woman screaming at an apartment complex near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn Road. Over an hour later another gunshot was reported along with reports of a man lying down near the building, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. According to police, he was transported to Sunrise Trauma Center where he was placed in intensive care.

According to police, due to the severity of his injuries, the LVMPD Homicide section was notified. On Aug. 14 the man was declared dead with the cause of death being a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to police, when detectives canvassed the area they interviewed a neighbor who said that there was an argument between the suspect and his girlfriend. When they exited the apartment the suspect shot a shotgun into the air. Minutes later a friend was outside of the apartment and was shot by the suspect, police said.

According to the warrant summons an ex-girlfriend of Gasper’s claimed that in the days following the shooting, Gasper was bragging about the incident. She explained how Gasper would carry around a shotgun in a blue and grey Jansport backpack.

The ex-girlfriend also said that a woman who lived with Gasper was in fear of her life because he would threaten her with his shotgun, police say.

Raymond Gasper arrested in Nye County

Gasper was arrested in Nye County on Friday on his outstanding warrants. He is set to appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment hearing.