POLICE: Man shoots, kills 2 neighbors following ongoing dispute

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is in custody and facing two counts of murder after a Thursday night shooting left two people dead.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer, a man called 911 around 10 p.m. to report he had shot and killed two neighbors with a shotgun. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Mossy Rock Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Smoke Ranch Road.

Spencer said the suspect is in his late 30s and the victims were described as a woman in her 70s and a man in his 50s. The relationship between the man and woman is not known.

The neighbors had lived next to each other for a long time and had an ongoing dispute, Spencer said. Metro police had responded to several calls for service, prior to the shooting, including violation of a protection order.

Spencer said there were children and other adults in the suspect’s home at the time of the shooting.

The homicides are under investigation. Spencer said it isn’t clear what led up to the shooting.