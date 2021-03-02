Police: Man on house arrest found dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man on house arrest for stalking-related charges was found dead Monday morning, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Chieftain Street, near Fort Apache and Craig Roads around 7 a.m.

Police were directed to a bathroom where they found the deceased man, as well as narcotics paraphernalia.

The man did not have any police interaction prior to being found dead, the department noted.

The identification of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.