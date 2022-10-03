LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that left a male victim dead on the east side of the valley near Sahara and Eastern Avenues.

It occurred in the 1800 block of Pacific Street at approximately 10:16 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2.

When officers arrived they said they found a male victim injured from a stab wound.

According to the initial investigation by police, the victim was at the residence when the suspect arrived and confronted the victim about an ongoing property dispute.

A fight then started, during which the suspect stabbed the victim

then fled the area, police stated in a release.

The victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD

Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the

internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com