LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash after a man was killed near Decatur and Harmon.

The victim is described as a man in his 50s or 60s and was found by a witness nearby in a travel lane on Decatur south of Harmon.

Deadly crash investigation on Tuesday, May 3 at Decatur near Harmon. (KLAS)

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Police say the man died at the scene.

Both north and south roadways on Decatur are closed from Harmon to Royal Ridge Drive.