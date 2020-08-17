Police: Man killed during house party at short-term rental

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead following a shooting during a house party at a short-term rental, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning, just before 12:30 a.m. at a house near Fort Apache and Craig Roads in the northwest valley.

When officers arrived on scene, they found more than a dozen shell casings outside of the residence where the party was taking place. That residence, police learned, was a short-term rental property.

Police then received a related call, indicating that a man was dropped off on the sidewalk in front

of Centennial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the victim to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit their website.