Police: Man killed, 2 others injured in downtown stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead and two others are injured following a stabbing in downtown Las Vegas Sunday night.

It happened near 9th Street and Bonneville Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located three victims who were suffering from stab wounds. Two of the victims were transported to UMC Trauma, and the third victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LVMPD says the victims were involved in an altercation with an unidentified white man. During the confrontation, the suspect stabbed all three victims and fled the scene.

The identification of the victim as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the

Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website.