LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say a man was shot early Wednesday morning in the area of Owens Avenue and Bruce Street.

The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. According to police, the victim was shot one time in the abdomen area. He was transported to the hospital where, LVMPD says, he is undergoing surgery.

This is no suspect information at this time and police say no one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.