LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Henderson Police investigated a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night.

It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street (near Stephanie and American Pacific) at about 8:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived they discovered a man with gunshot wounds.

During the preliminary investigation, police said the suspect assaulted the victim, and then a struggle started between the two.

The victim is accused of discharging a firearm, which then hit the suspect, according to a release from police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other details were released.