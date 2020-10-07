Police: Man injured in drive-by shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in North Las Vegas late Tuesday night.

Police say it happened just after 10 a.m. in the 1800 block of McDonald Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers located the victim, described as a Black man believed to be 22, who was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The victim was transported to UMC for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim was waiting in his vehicle when a silver, 4-door sedan pulled up next to him. Someone in the suspect’s vehicle fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking him and his vehicle. The suspects vehicle then drove off in an unknown direction, police say.

They do not believe this incident is a random act of violence. At this time, police do not have suspect information and the sedan has not been located.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.