Police: Man hit, killed in marked crosswalk at Las Vegas Valley resort

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have identified the driver involved in a deadly crash at a casino in the central part of the valley.

The incident happened at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino at Flamingo Road near Valley View Boulevard on Monday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m.

Police say a 77-year-old man was walking inside a marked crosswalk on the southside of the hotel property when he was hit by the driver of a Ford f-150 pickup truck, now identified as 78-year-old Forrest Lance.

According to the release, due to the crash, the unidentified male pedestrian was knocked to the roadway.

He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, where he died two days later.

The death marked the 19th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The crash remains under investigation.