LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a woman was hit and injured along a local roadway in the central part of the valley.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Hauck Street, near Desert Inn and Decatur, on Thursday evening.

Police say the woman has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The roadway is currently shut down to traffic in the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Note: LVMPD issued a correction on the identity of the woman hit, which was initially reported as a male by police.