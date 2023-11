LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man is in critical condition following a crash near the Las Vegas Strip, according to police.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane.

Police told 8 News Now the man was crossing Harmon Avenue when a Ford Mustang hit him.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Harmon Avenue from Koval Lane to Paradise is shut down due to debris. Access to Grand Vacations is open off Koval Lane.