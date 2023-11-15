LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man found suffering from a stab wound near downtown Las Vegas has died, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers said they initially received a call of a sick or injured person who was unresponsive in a large pool of blood in the 800 block of Searles Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday after 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an “unhoused man” in his 30s or 40s unresponsive and injured.

The man had a large amount of blood around his upper torso and head. A stab wound was also seen on his body, police said.

When a medical team arrived they declared the man dead.

Police continue investigating the incident and have asked the public to avoid the area.

Those with information can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.