Police: Man found shot to death in alley near Maryland Parkway, Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after being shot in an alley Saturday night near Maryland Parkway and Tropicana Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

Around 10 p.m., officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue. He was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, police say the suspect and motive are unknown.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the website.