Police: Man found dead with gunshot wound near MLK, Carey

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found on the sidewalk near M.L.K. Boulevard and Carey Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say a business owner went to open his store around 7 a.m. when he found a man on the sidewalk near Lexington Street and Miller Avenue. The owner called 9-1-1.

Medical personnel arrived on scene and declared the man dead from a gunshot wound. Police describe the victim as a Hispanic man, between 30-to-40-years-old.

Police do not have any suspect(s) information, or witnesses at this time.

Police are urging any witnesses with information to reach out to Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555, or LVMPD’s Homicide department.