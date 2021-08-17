Police: Man found dead of ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Henderson home, investigation underway

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — An investigation is underway after a 70-year-old man was found dead in his home Monday morning.

Henderson Police say they were conducting a welfare check at the home in the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue, near Pecos and Robindale roads, when they found the victim.

Police believe the man died of “suspicious circumstances,” and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

“A suspect has not been identified at this time and police are following up on any developing leads,” the department noted in a news release on Tuesday.

No additional details were immediately released.