LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing two counts of child abuse after he and his children were found naked in his car in the desert suffering from heat-related illnesses, according to police documents.

On Monday, July 24, at around 9:46 a.m., officers with Henderson Police Department were called to an apartment complex in the 500 block of College Drive for a report of a missing person.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who told them that his friend, identified as Brian Laugeson, and his two children were missing. None of the three had been heard from since the day before at around 9 a.m., the report stated.

According to the report, Laugeson and his children left their apartment to go to church. Laugeson’s friend told police that the three never made it to church and that Laugeon’s other child, who had been left at the apartment, attempted to contact him several times through the evening but did not get a response.

The report stated that it was not out of the ordinary for Laugeson to leave for extended periods of time, even with the children.

Laugeson’s wife, who he is separated from, also attempted to contact him but did not get a response. The report stated that they had pre-arranged for Laugeson to have the children for the weekend.

She told police that when Laugeson went to pick the kids up from daycare on Friday that the workers there would not let him take custody of the kids because he appeared to be under the influence, the report stated.

On Monday at around 12:09 p.m., police were able to locate Laugeson’s cell phone in a desert area near Cadiz Avenue and Parawan Street. They found Laugeson and the children inside his vehicle, which had the windows cracked but not rolled down entirely.

According to the report, the three were going in and out of consciousness and were unresponsive. The children were both naked and suffering from heat-related illnesses. The report stated that at one point, one of the children had a seizure.

All three were taken to area hospitals in critical condition.

The report stated that the weather at the time was 105 degrees Fahrenheit with 14% humidity. There was evidence in the vehicle which showed possible narcotics use, according to the report.

Lab results on Laugeson’s blood indicated that he had ingested illegal narcotics.

Laugeson was booked in absentia. He is facing two charges of child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm. Henderson Detention Center records show his bail is set at $43,000. According to the report, Laugeson and the children were still in the hospital.