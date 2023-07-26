LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of kidnapping a woman in Oklahoma and driving her to Las Vegas where he tried to kill her and then himself with a box cutter, according to an arrest report.

Shawn Smith, 43, of Oklahoma faces charges of kidnapping with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, records showed.

Shawn Smith, 43, faces kidnapping and attempted murder charges (LVMPD)

Patrol officers with Metro police received an assist officer call from the Garfield Country Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma for an involuntary missing woman last known to be driving a 2004 blue BMW.

On July 17 around 5 p.m., an LVMPD officer located the car near 6th Street and Sahara Avenue and stopped the vehicle. The driver identified himself as Smith and there was a woman in the passenger seat.

During the stop, the officer returned to his patrol car to contact the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. While he was waiting to hear from a detective, the officer walked back to the car and asked for Smith to exit the car, police said.

Smith then put the car in drive and fled the scene. Officers were able to later locate the car in a dirt lot where they found the woman rolling in the dirt bleeding from her arm. He then stood over her, attempting to grab her arm, the report said.

When officers tried to engage with Smith he turned and used a box cutter to cut both of his wrists. Smith was taken into custody and then to Sunrise Hospital, according to police.

When officers spoke with the victim, she said that she was in a 10-month relationship with Smith.

On July 14, the victim was contacted by the mother of her daughter’s best friend who claimed that Smith had touched her daughters inappropriately. The victim said this made her angry and she left to go back to his home where the two had a “heated” argument and the victim started to pack her belongings, according to police.

Smith also made threats to her daughter’s friends because he knew their locations, the report said.

The victim then left the house to go talk to her daughters. While she was on her way, she stopped for gas where Smith got into her car and told her to drive or he would hurt her.

Smith had her drive to a casino to get money and then to Oklahoma City where they got a motel room. The victim said he would not let her use her phone or go anywhere alone, police said.

The next morning, he had them drive through Texas where he threw both of their phones out of the car.

The two continued and stopped in New Mexico where they stayed the night. On Sunday, July 16, they stopped at a Dollar General, where the victim purchased a prepaid phone. She said she tried to set up a Facebook account so she could contact her daughters but Smith took the phone away from her.

While at the store, the victim was able to leave a note in the bathroom that she needed help and that was heading to Las Vegas. She also tried to call 911 but Smith ended the call, police said.

Police said that the entire time, Smith told the victim that he was going to kill her and then was going to kill himself. The victim said that she was so scared that he was going to hurt her or her daughters that she stayed with him, police said.

Later that day they arrived in Las Vegas and got a room at the Excalibur Hotel. While in the room, Smith would not let her do anything alone.

On Monday, they left the hotel and got a marriage license, and then were married. Afterward, they went to go get food and Smith told the victim that he served 17 years in prison for rape, the report said.

After they ate, the two left and were later pulled over by the Metro patrol officer. While they were stopped, Smith kept telling the victim that he was going to take off, kill her, and then kill himself, police said.

When the officer returned to the car, Smith took off and sliced the victim’s wrist while he was driving. Smith stopped the car and tried to grab her other wrist to cut but the victim was able to slip away and get out of the car.

Smith is scheduled to appear in court on August 3.