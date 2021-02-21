Police: Man dies in hit-and-run crash near Twain, Paradise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 63-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car Saturday night near Twain Avenue and Paradise Road.

Las Vegas police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Twain and Palos Verdes.

A witness told police the man was walking near a crosswalk southbound on Twain, but against the signal, when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV.

The SUV reportedly drove away from the scene and police are looking for it.

The man was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.