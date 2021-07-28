Police: Man dies in custody after repeatedly banging head against patrol car window

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after reportedly injuring himself while in police custody.

This originated from a call just after 5 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded to a call in the 3500 block of Paradise Road, south of Desert Inn Road.

The caller said a man had damaged the front door of a business in the area. The caller also said the subject was yelling inside the business and not making any sense.

Security had originally tried to detain the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Once police arrived on the scene, they say the man immediately tried to run away. Officers caught up to him and contained him next to a building.

As police tried to take him into custody, they say the man punched an officer in the face. Police then used empty hand tactics to take him into custody.

Once the man was in handcuffs, the man continued to resist. Police say he then kicked an officer.

The man had hobbles put onto his feet by police to prevent him from kicking anyone else.

As the man was transported to the Clark County Detention Center, police say he repeatedly banged his head against the patrol car’s window. Shortly after arriving at CCDC, the man became unresponsive.

The man was then taken by ambulance to UMC where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identification has not yet been released.