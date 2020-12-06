Police: Man dies following shooting at southwest valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One man is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in the southwest valley, Las Vegas police say.

It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment on Durango Drive, near Sunset Road. When police arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot and learned there had been a shooting inside one of the apartments.

Later, a white man in his mid 20s was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. He later died, according to police.

Police do not have any witnesses at this point.

Authorities encourage anyone with any information to contact police or Crime Stoppers, (702) 385-5555 where you can remain anonymous.