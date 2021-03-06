Police: Man dies following hit-and-run crash near Decatur, Washington

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash Friday night near Decatur Boulevard and Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Police say the 38-year-old pedestrian was crossing westbound across Decatur Boulevard, north of Vermont Avenue, outside of a marked crosswalk.

Witnesses told police that while the pedestrian was crossing the travel lanes, he paused as traffic slowed. He began crossing again and was hit by a possible dark gray Honda Civic.

The man was thrown across the intersection. The vehicle fled the scene without contacting emergency personnel, police said.

Witnesses stopped and called 9-1-1. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 17th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit the website. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.