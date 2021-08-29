Man dies by suicide as crisis negotiators and SWAT respond

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Saturday, August 28 at approximately 10:24 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Sandy Lane and San Pascual Avenue to investigate a person with a gun. This is in the Sunrise Manor area.

Arriving officers located a male holding a handgun and refusing to listen to officers’ verbal commands. Police say the male would point the handgun in the air, fire rounds, and then point the firearm at himself.

Police treated the incident as an open field barricade and crisis negotiators and SWAT responded to the scene.

As SWAT was setting up, the male shot himself, police say.

SWAT and medical personnel approached to provide aid, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No shots were fired nor force was used by police during the event.

The identity of the decedent, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released

by the Clark County Coroner’s Office at a later date and time.