Police: Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead following a shooting late Saturday night in North Las Vegas.

Just before 11 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex located at the 4200 block of North Commerce Street, near the intersection with Craig Road, after receiving multiple calls about a shooting.

North Las Vegas police officers tried to locate a scene in the apartment complex. They received more calls about a “rolling gun battle” near Commerce and Craig, and later located a vehicle that crashed into the center median in the 100 block of Craig Road.

Authorities found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds a short distance from the vehicle.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

North Las Vegas police do not believe this was a random act of violence. No suspect or arrest information is available at this time.

The department says detectives are actively pursuing all leads in the investigation.