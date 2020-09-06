Police: Man dies after losing control of truck, crashing into wall in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police say a 28-year-old man is dead after losing control of his truck and crashing into a cinder block wall Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Sahara Avenue, east of Sandhill Road.

A 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was traveling east on Sahara at an excessive rate of speed, according to police.

The driver, LVMPD says, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, just east of the intersection with Sandhill, and lost control of the truck.

The Dodge traveled over the center median, crossed all three westbound travel lanes, and hit a cinder block property wall adjacent to the north sidewalk of Sahara Avenue.

The 28-year-old driver was ejected from the pickup truck and onto the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical personnel.

The driver’s death marked the 65th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2020.