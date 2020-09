LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after apparently jumping out of a moving car, according to Las Vegas police.

The incident happened around 12:48 a.m. at the intersection of Russell Road and Buffalo Drive which remains closed to traffic. The man was found lying in the roadway and transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Metro Police said the man was a passenger in the car. No other details have been released and the incident is under investigation.