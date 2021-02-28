Police: Man dies after being punched on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is dead after being punched early Sunday morning on the Las Vegas Strip.

It happened near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Police say a man was walking across a pedestrian bridge with a woman when the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brandon Leath, began shouting and following them.

Investigators say Leath saw the couple going down the escalator, ran down the opposite side and waited for them at the bottom.

Leath and the victim got into a verbal argument and then Leath punched him. The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital and pronounced dead.

LVMPD says officers monitoring real-time crime cameras observed the incident. Leath left the area, but was taken into custody a short time later.

As a result of the investigation, Leath was arrested for open murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the website.