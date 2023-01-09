LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man chased down a neighborhood street was shot to death early Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 2:47 a.m. in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue near Bruce Street, east of the downtown area.

Metro police said officers found the man’s body lying in the street and he was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The suspect had already fled the area.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office after the next of kin is notified.

This shooting occurred minutes after another homicide was reported about four miles south of this incident.

No suspect was taken into custody. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.