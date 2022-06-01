LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing numerous charges, including DUI, for attempting to flee from police for allegedly stealing a car and leading officers on a wild pursuit across the valley.

Metro police first encountered Christopher Escobar on May 27 when investigating a call on a stolen vehicle near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. Police said Escobar was attempting to push the car to a nearby gas station.

According to the arrest report, when Escobar noticed police, he ran toward a Black minivan and ordered the driver to get out, but the driver drove away and Escobar then ran into the car wash of a Terrible’s and attempted to hide.

As he fled the car wash, he “jumped through the front passenger side window of a Grey Toyota 4Runner.” The driver told police that he thought Lopez may have a gun so he got out of the vehicle, the report said.

Lopez drove the vehicle onto southbound U.S. 95 while trying to evade police. Metro’s air unit was following him and reported he reached speeds around 110 mph. The report said Lopez then drove through the downtown area recklessly going through construction zones, running a red light, and driving into oncoming traffic.

During the pursuit, Escobar crashed into a police K-9 vehicle and another vehicle, causing that driver to suffer a broken arm. Escobar ended up crashing the Toyota near U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway after running a red light and losing control, the report said.

Metro police took Escobar into custody as he attempted to run away from the crash scene, and he was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

According to the report, police did find methamphetamine on Escobar. He is facing the following charges: