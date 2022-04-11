LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing a person in a random shooting this weekend had interacted with a police officer earlier in the evening and was later arrested on the freeway.

Police said an officer first came in contact with Jesus Nevarez, , around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Wyoming Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. Nevarez was pulled over on the side of the road with his flashers on, police said.

“Jesus appeared to be speaking erratically to himself,” an officer noted in his arrest report. Nevarez pointed to a bag and said, “Something was in the bag.”

The officer asked Nevarez to come over to her patrol vehicle to speak to her, but Nevarez got into the car and drove off, police said. Because she had no probable cause to go after him, the officer did not follow him, the report said.

About an hour later, police received a report of a man walking in the 4500 block of East Charleston Boulevard holding a rifle. The man was pointing the rifle at different people in a parking lot.

While a witness was on the phone with 911, the dispatcher could hear gunfire, police said. Police responded to the area, finding a victim with several gunshot wounds. Police said Nevarez randomly shot at the victim, firing four rounds. The victim, who was not identified as of Monday afternoon, later died.

About a half-hour later, police received a call about a man pointing a rifle at several people in the 500 block of North Eastern Avenue. Police arrived to the area, finding the suspect leaving in a car.

Police followed the driver to Interstate 15 near the Lake Mead exit where he stopped and was taken into custody. During his arrest, a police dog bit Nevarez in the leg, police said.

Nevarez faces charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred toward the victim. Records did not indicate why the charge included the bias phrasing.

Judge Holly Stoberski ordered Nevarez held without bail. Records show a bench warrant was active for Nevarez for a 2019 case where he was charged with DUI and driving with a valid license.