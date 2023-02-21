LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the area of East Charleston and North Lamb boulevards after reports of a man with a gun.

Responding officers located the suspect at a nearby convenience store where he has barricaded himself and refused to surrender.

As of 10 a.m., the suspect is alone inside of the convenience store. Officers are evacuating the surrounding area.

SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are also on the scene.

Charleston and North Lamb boulevards have been closed in both directions. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.