Police: Man barricaded inside house near Sahara, McLeod

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation near East Sahara Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Police received a call around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday morning about a man making threats at a residence in the 2700 block of Long Court, near Karen Avenue and McLeod Drive.

The house was evacuated, according to officials. The suspect, who police believe may have a knife, is barricaded inside the residence and is refusing to come out.

SWAT is on scene and they have evacuated nearby houses as a precaution. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

