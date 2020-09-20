Police: Man arrested in July 2019 homicide case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a homicide case last year.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say 38-year-old Carlos Figueroa remains in the Clark County jail on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon. He’s being held without bail and scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police say the body of 29-year-old Natelie Carbajal was found burning in the desert a mile east of Seven Magic Mountains on July 4, 2019.

An autopsy showed she died from a gunshot wound to the head and the death was ruled a homicide.

Family members say Carbajal gave birth to a baby girl only a few months before she was killed.

