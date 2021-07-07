Police: Man arrested in 2 deadly shootings is suspect in 3rd homicide

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man arrested in connection with two deadly shootings and several other crimes is a suspect in a third homicide, Metro Police say.

John Anthony Carrillo, 29, faces a long list of charges, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, related to several events from June 29 to July 1.

Carrillo is accused of shooting Abel Angel in the face at the Palm Market on East Charleston near Palm Street on June 30. Angel survived the shooting.

On July 1, investigators said Carrillo shot and killed Ruben Garcia in the 1700 block of Euclid Avenue near Eastern and Oakey. Later that day, Carrillo shot and killed Abraham Acosta, 32, at a 7-Eleven in Henderson on Maryland Parkway near Cactus Avenue, documents said.

Carrillo is also suspected of killing a man who was found in an apartment in the 2400 block of Clifford Avenue near Charleston and Eastern, police say. The man’s body was discovered Saturday when Carrillo was already in custody, suggesting he had been deceased for several days.

The victim, 55-year-old Miles Smith, died of a gunshot wound to his chest, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Police identified Carrillo as a suspect in the earlier homicides through a COVID-19 vaccination card and fingerprints, and told police he had smoked methamphetamine, court documents obtained by the I-Team stated.

Police have not yet said what led them to Carrillo in the third homicide.