Police: Man arrested for leaving infant inside car while gambling at North Las Vegas casino

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was arrested by police Friday night after leaving an infant locked inside a car while he was gambling at a North Las Vegas casino.

It happened at the Bighorn Casino, located near Belmont Street and East Lake Mead Boulevard, around 8:15 p.m.

North Las Vegas police officers arrived and found the child, less than a year old, locked inside a car with the windows partially open.

The infant was transported to a pediatric unit in unknown condition.

Police found the suspect, Mitchell Anthony Hooks, 39, inside the casino and later arrested him. He was gambling and drunk, police said.

Hooks was booked on charges, including child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.