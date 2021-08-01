Police: Man arrested for DUI, hit-and-run after critical injury crash near Paradise and Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is facing DUI and hit-and-run charges following a critical injury crash early Sunday morning near Paradise Road and Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas police responded to the crash just after 3 a.m.

The investigation indicates that a red Chrysler sedan was traveling north on Paradise Road, and approaching the intersection with Karen Avenue at a high rate of speed.

A silver Ford sedan was traveling south on Paradise and preparing to make a left turn onto Karen Avenue when the front of the Chrysler struck the passenger side of the Ford.

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Nicholas Raygoza, 27, fled the scene but was later taken into custody by officers.

All five occupants of the Ford were transported to Sunrise Hospital, where two passengers remain in critical condition, police said.

Raygoza displayed signs of impairment and was later booked at the Clark County Detention Center.