Police: Man arrested after stealing cab

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a man following a stolen vehicle chase early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the suspect got into a Yellow Cab as the driver was dropping off a passenger at the Golden Nugget.

The driver and passenger left the cab and ran into the hotel. When the driver returned, he saw the suspect driving off in the cab.

Henderson Police spotted the cab on southbound I-515, near Sunset Road. Officers following the cab until the I-11, where the cab stopped.

After a brief time, the suspect exited the cab and was taken into custody by Henderson Police.

LVMPD detectives responded and assumed the investigation.