Police: Man accused of robbing 5 Las Vegas stores in 5 days arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they have arrested a man suspected in the armed robberies of five stores over a recent five-day span.

According to police, 32-year-old William Henry is facing seven counts of burglary while in possession of firearm or deadly weapon, five counts of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and one count of attempted robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas.  

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the robberies occurred from Nov. 6-11.  

Police tracked down a car matching a witness description after the latest robbery and questioned Henry.

LVMPD says a handgun was found on the front passenger seat and $1,000 was discovered in the vehicle.

