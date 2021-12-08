Police: Man accused of 5 DUIs in 4 years found asleep at wheel in Las Vegas. (KLAS)

Police charge man after finding him near 215 in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police say has been arrested five times in the last four years on DUI charges is facing another DUI charge.

Police arrested Darius Gaston, of North Las Vegas, on an onramp to the 215 Beltway in Summerlin around 3 a.m. Sunday, an arrest report said.

Officers found Gaston was asleep in his vehicle, which was in drive and sitting at a green light, police said.

Officers checked to make sure Gaston was not having a medical crisis and then asked him to exit the car.

“[Gaston] was stumbling and had to lean on objects to prevent himself from falling,” officers wrote in the report. “Initially speak to [Gaston], his words were severely slowed, slurred and mumbled.”

In the report, police said Gaston did not have a license on him and had been arrested on DUI charges five times over the last four years. Police charged him with DUI – third offense.

A judge released Gaston without bail, ordering him to stay out of trouble and commit to alcohol monitoring.