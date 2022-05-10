LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –On the evening of April 30th around 10, police were watching a large group of drivers gather at the Love’s Truck Stop on US 93 near I-15. A large truck hit one of the vehicles driving in the area that was associated with the group leading to the rest of the drivers leaving the area.

Police said they knew the area of Tropical and Mt. Hood to be a popular spot for groups to gather with cars, often blocking travel routes for semi-truck drivers trying to make deliveries and pick-ups. Just before 11 p.m., an officer noticed several of the same vehicles arrive in this area, parking on the side of the roads and in parking lots. Police watched as several cars did donuts in the intersection including the driver of a silver Chrysler.

Police noted this car had someone hanging out of the window as the car spun around in the intersection with others standing around it taking pictures and video. Police were able to get the license plate number from this car.

After one week, the same officers followed up their investigation and went to the home where the plate was registered. Police say the same car was parked out front, so they waited until a man of the same description they saw the week before got in and drove off.

Police stopped the car and questioned the driver, Tyrone Johnson, 20, about the night they say he was seen driving recklessly. Johnson admitted to being that driver.

Police took Johnson into custody on a charge of endangering a person and property, two charges of performing trick driving, and one charge of being a spectator and an illegal speed contest.

Johnson was then booked into the Clark County Detention Center.