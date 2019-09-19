Police make special delivery to Knudson Middle School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police gave some valley teachers and students the tools they need to succeed in the classroom. Metro donated school supplies to 70 teachers at Knudson Middle School Thursday.

At the start of the school year, teachers typically hand out a list of supplies students will need for the year. This school is in an under served area and some of the parents can’t afford to buy all the supplies.

“Seeing all these school supplies in one place. It’s like it’s Office Depot, it’s like Christmas and as my teachers are coming through they’re like ‘My gosh it’s like Christmas.’ And then there’s seeing all the officers that are reaching out to my kids. That makes a huge difference because again are at risk, and we want our kids to be successful, we want them to be able to move on to careers and they need to understand that police officers are here to help the,” said Lezlie Koepp, principal.

The donation was made possible through a grant from the United Way. The funding will stock teachers with everything from copy paper, books and pencils to hand sanitizer, tissue, and even calculators.