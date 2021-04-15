Police make plea to drivers with hit-and-run crashes on the rise in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are sharing a message for all drivers, asking everyone to slow down.

The number of deadly hit-and-run cases are on the rise in the valley. Police say each one could have been prevented.

8 News Now sat down with Metro’s Traffic Bureau about this ongoing issue.

The concern is the warmer weather and the restriction rollbacks could help fuel the danger.

“It’s the right thing to do. You can save a life by staying on a scene. Seconds matter,” said Detective Kenneth Salsbury with the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

They are mistakes, bad judgements or impairments, that can change your life in seconds.

“I’ve been told ‘I’ve been scared,’ ‘I don’t have a license’ and in some cases, ‘I thought I was at fault,’ when in fact when I do the investigation that person wasn’t at fault,” Detective Salsbury said.

So far this year, deadly hit-and-runs are on the rise, but it is hard to determine why.

The hardest part, according to Lieutenant Greg Munson, a life lost.

“We have nine hit-and-run fatalities this year which is higher than last year at the same time,” Lt. Munson said. “We have four that are solved, five that are unsolved, two we have leads.”

Among those cases, was the scene Saturday at Charleston and Rampart — a young woman killed as she crossed the street. The driver did not stop.

“They went home scared. We find them. In this case the person would have not faced violations because someone jaywalked in front of him,” Lt. Munson said. “Now, he’s facing serious felony charges for an accident.”

The valley is connected with state-of-the-art surveillance cameras that police say can help trace these incidents. Still, the community is the best resource.

“It’s important if someone comes to tell you that they just hit someone, you need to step up and tell them you need to turn yourself in and call the police right now,” Lt. Munson said.

Police say that decision of staying or leaving an accident goes further than criminal charges. They say by staying on scene and calling police, the victims injured can get immediate medical attention, which can save their life.