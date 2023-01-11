LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 43-year-old man is facing a murder charge for a shooting that happened at an apartment complex last year.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Kenny Richard into custody on Jan. 10. He was booked into Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge.

Police said they identified Richard as the suspect through the course of their investigation. He’s accused of shooting and killing a man on Oct. 5, 2022, on Citrus Hills Avenue near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards. Officers found the unresponsive man in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was shot shortly after he arrived at the apartment complex.