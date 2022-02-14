Police make arrest in Oct. 2021 deadly shooting over vehicle dispute

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened more than three months ago at an apartment complex.

Metro police took 36-year-old Daniel Gordon into custody on Thursday, Feb. 10 after he was identified as a suspect in the murder case of 26-year-old Deldridge Jones.

The shooting happened late in the evening on Oct. 30, 2021 on Twain Avenue east of Nellis Boulevard. According to Metro police, Deldridge got into a dispute with several people regarding a car and during that dispute he was shot in the chest and died.

Gordon has been booked into Clark County Detention Center and is facing a charge of open murder.